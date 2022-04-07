iOS 15.5 beta 1 in action again (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15.5 beta 1 for the iPhone, they also release iPadOS 15.5 beta 1 for iPad, watchOS 8.6 beta 1 for the Apple Watch, and also a new beta of macOS Monterey, tvOS and HomePodOS

We previously saw a video of the new beta of iOS 15.5 in action and now we have another one. The video is from Brandon Butch and it gives us another look at what is coming to the iPhone with iOS 15.5.

The new iOS 15.4 software update brings some new features to the iPhone, this release includes an update for the modem.

There are also changes in messages from Apple Pay to Apple Cash for when you send money to someone.

There are also references to Apple Classical which is a new classical music service that Apple will be launching in the future.

As this new iOS 15.5 beta 1 is the first beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting it to be released sometime next month, probably sometime before Apple’s WWDC 2022 which takes place in early June. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new iOS 15.5. and the other software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

