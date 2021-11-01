iOS 15.2 beta 1 follow up (Video)

Last week we had the new iOS 15.1 software update for the iPhone, Apple also released some new betas, iOS 15.2 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.2 beta 1 for the iPad.

These new betas come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone and iPad, they also include some new features.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 15.2 beta 1 software and now we have a follow up video from Zollotecg. It also gives us another look at the recently released iOS 15.1 software and some more of its features, let’s find out some more details.

This update brings a modem update for the iPhone which is designed to improve call quality and also connectivity.

The new Privacy Report feature will also be available for the iPhone and iPad with the iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates. This feature provides you with more details on the privacy settings of your individual applications, you can also choose what privacy settings you would like for your various apps.

As this is only the first beta of iOS 15.2, it will be a while before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting this to happen sometime in November, probably around the end of the month.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals