iOS 15.1 vs iOS 15.0.2 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.1 for the iPad, we have seen tests of some of the beta versions of the software and now we have another speed test.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests the new iOS 15.1 software against the previous iOS 15.0.2 release on a range of different devices. Let’s find out if there are any speed improvements in the latest version of Apple’s iOS software.

As we can see from the video the iPhone SE running the older iOS 15.0.2 software was the first device to boot up out of the two, there do not appear to be any speed improvements in the range of apps.

In the test with the iPhone 6S the device running the new iOS 15.1 booted up slightly quicker, the app speed appears to be about the same.

The iPhone 7 running the new iOS 15.1 software was also the first of the two devices to boot up, there do not appear to be any major speed improvements in the apps.

With the iPhone 8 the two handsets appear to boot up at the same time, there are no major speed improvements in the apps.

The iPhone XR running the new iOS 15.1 software update was the first to boot up, the app speeds seem to be about the same in the video.

In the final test with the iPhone 11, the device running the new iOS 15.1 software booted up slightly quicker, there were no improvements in the various app speeds.

In conclusion, it would appear that the majority of devices do benefit from slightly quicker boot times in the new iOS 15.1 release, there are no major speed improvements in the various apps.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

