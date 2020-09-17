iOS 14 vs iOS 13.7 speed test (Video)

Apple’s iOS 14 software update is finally here and it comes with a wide range of new features, performance improvement and more. Now we have a speed test of iOS 14 vs iOS 13.7, lets find out if there are any improvements.

In the video below we get to see the iOS 14 vs iOS 13.7 run side by side on a number of devices, the iPhone SE starts at 00:11, iPhone 6S 07:31, iPhone 7 14:24, iPhone 8 21:29 and iPhone XR 28:51.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in iOS 14 over iOS 13.7, with many of the older devices booting up faster with iOS 13.7. There were also no major speed improvements in the various range of apps.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals