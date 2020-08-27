iOS 14 Beta 6 vs iOS 13.6.1 speed test (Video)

The sixth beta of iOS 14 was released earlier this week and now we have a speed test video of iOS 14 Beta 6 vs iOS 13.6.1.

The video below runs the tests on a range of devices, if you want to see a specific device, the iPhone SE starts at 001:11, the iPhone 6s at 06:20, the iPhone 7 at 13: 07, the iPhone 8 at 19:17 and the iPhone XR at 25:21.

As we can see from the video the iPhone SE running iOS 13.6.1 booted up faster, there do not appear to be any speed improvements in the apps.

The iPhone 6S with iOS 13.6.1 was the first device to boot up, there are no speed improvements in the range of apps.

With the iPhone 7, the device running iOS 13.6.1 also booted up first, there do not appear to be any major speed improvements in the apps.

The iPhone 8 was the same with the handset running iOS 13.6.1 the first device to boot up, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

In the final test with the iPhone XR, the handset running the new iOS 14 beta 6 booted up slightly faster than the other device. There were no major speed improvements in the apps.

It looks like there are no major speed improvements in the latest beta of iOS 14, this could change by the time the final version of the software is released. We are expecting it to launch in October with the iPhone 12.

Source & image Credit: Zollotech

