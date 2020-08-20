iOS 14 Beta 5 vs iOS 13.6.1 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14 beta 5, we previously saw a video of what was new in the OS and now we have a speed test of iOS 14 Beta 5 vs iOS 13.6.1.

In the video below we get to see the new iOS 14 beta 5 run side by side with iOS 13.6.1 on a range of devices, the iPhone SE starts at 00:11, iPhone 6S at 06:51, iPhone 7 at 12:45, iPhone 8 at 19:41 and iPhone XR at 25:47. Lets find out if there are any speed improvements.

As we can see from the video the iPhone SE booted up faster on iOS 13.6.1, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

With the iPhone 6S, the device running iOS 13.6.1 software booted up a split second faster than the handset running iOS 14 beta 5, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

On the test with the iPhone 7, the handset running iOS 13.6.1 booted up slightly faster, there were no speed improvements in the various apps.

The iPhone 8 was the same as the other devices, the handset running iOS 13.6.1 was the first to boot up, there were no improvements in the app speed.

In the final test with the iPhone XR, the handset running the new iOS 14 beta 5 booted up slightly faster, there did not appear to be any speed improvements with the apps.

So it looks like the fifth beta of iOS 14 does not bring any major speed improvements to the majority of devices, this is expected to change by the time the final version of the software is released.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

