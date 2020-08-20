iOS 14 beta 5 shown off on video again

We have already seen a number of videos of the new iOS 14 beta 5 software and now we have another one, this one is from EverythingApplePro.

The video below gives us a look at the fifth beta of Apple’s iOS 14, the software brings a range of new features to the iPhone and the iPad.

iOS 14 brings some new widgets and also a new home screen, plus a new App Library and much more, there are also a range of performance improvements and more.

Apple are expected to release iOS 14 along with the new iPhone 12 handsets, we are expecting the iPhone 12 handsets to go on sale in October and the iPhone 12 in November. The devices are launching slight later this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Source & Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

