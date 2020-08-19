What’s new in iOS 14 beta 5 (Video)

Apple released their iOS 14 beta 5 software to developers yesterday and now we get to find out what changes have been made in the latest beta.

In the video below from Zollotech, we get to have a look at the changes and new features that are available in the new developer beta.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features and some changes in the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 14.

This is the fifth beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 that Apple has released, we are expecting to see a few more before the final version is released to everyone.

Apple will release iOS 14 at the same time as their new iPhone 12 handset, this is rumored to happen some time in October. Apple are rumored to launch the iPhone 12 in October and the iPhone 12 Pro may not go on sale until November.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

