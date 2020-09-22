iOS 14 battery life tips (Video)

We recently saw a battery life test of the new iOS 14 software and now we have a video from Brandon Butch that is designed to help you get the most out of battery life in your device.

In the video below there are more than 30 tips which are designed to help you improve your battery life on your iOS 14 device.

As we can see from the video there are lots of handy tips that you can use to save battery life with this new iOS update.

The latest version of Apple’s iOS is now available to downloas for the iPhone and iPadOS 14 is available for the iPad, you can install it by going to Setttings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

