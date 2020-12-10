iOS 14.3 Release Candidate speed test (Video)

Yesterday we saw the new iOS 14.3 Release Candidate which has been released to developers, this is likely the final version of the software that will be released to everyone.

Now we have a speed test video of iOS 14.3 Release Candidate vs iOS 14.2 and we get to see if there are any speed improvements in this new version of iOS.

Apple are launching Apple Fitness+ on the 14th of December and it needs iOS 14.3 to run, so we can expect the software to be released some time before then.

As soon as we get some details on the exact release date of iOS 14.3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.3 for the iPad we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

