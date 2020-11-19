iOS 14.3 Beta 2 vs iOS 14.2 speed test

Apple recently released the second beta of iOS 14.2 and now we have a speed test of iOS 14.3 Beta 2 vs iOS 14.2 .

We previously saw a speed test of the first beta of iOS 14.3 and now we get to find out if there are any speed improvements with the second beta of the software.

The video below from iAppleBytes runs the tests on various devices, the iPhone SE is up first, iPhone 6S at 06:26, iPhone 7 at 12:31, iPhone 8 at 18:28, iPhone XR at 24:50 and iPhone 11 at 29.25, lets find out if there are any improvements.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video, some of the devices booted up slightly quicker with the new beta and others with the current version of iOS, there is really not much in it. There do not appear to be any major changes to the range of apps in terms of speed. We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 14.3 software update some time next month.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals