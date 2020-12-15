iOS 14.3 battery life test (Video)

Apple’s new iOS 14.3 software is now available to download, we just saw a video of all the new features and now we have another video.

The video below is a battery life test of iOS 14.3, the tests are run on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2020, lets find out how it performs.

As we can see from the video there do appear to be some minor battery life improvements in the new iOS 14.3 software over the previous version of iOS.

The new iOS 14.3 software update is now available to download for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.3 for the iPad. You can install the software by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

