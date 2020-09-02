Apple’s new iOS 13.7 update is now available to download and now we get to find out if there are any speed improvements in a new iOS 13.7 vs iOS 13.6.1 speed test video.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests the two versions of iOS on a number of devices, the iPhone SE starts at 00:14, iPhone 6S 06:05, iPhone 7 12:12, iPhone 8 18:01 and iPhone XR at 23:51.

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in this new version of iOS over the previous iOS 13.6.1 software.

Lets hope that Apple’s iOS 14 will bring some speed improvements to their range of iPhones, this is expected to land some time next month.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

