iOS 13.5.1 vs iOS 13.5.5 beta 1 speed test (Video)

Yesterday we saw a speed test of the new iOS 13.5.1 software up against the previous iOS 13.5 and now we have a speed test of iOS 13.5.1 vs iOS 13.5.5 beta 1.

Apple recently released their first beta of iOS 13.5.5 and now we get to find out if there are any speed improvements in the OS over the previous version.

If you want to see a specific device, the iPhone SE starts at 00:12, iPhone 6S 06:26, iPhone 7 12:40, iPhone 8 19:03, iPhone XR 24:56.

As we can see from the video there don not appear to be any major speed improvements in the new beta of Apple’s iPhone OS, this is in boot up times and also in the range of apps.

As this is the first beta of iOS 13.5.1 that Apple has released there could be some speed improvements by the time the final version of the software is released. As yet there are no details on when this will land, a soon a we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

