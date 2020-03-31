iOS 13.4.1 beta 1 to be released soon

Apple recently released their iOS 13.4 software update and now its looks like they will soon be releasing a new beta of iOS, iOS 13.4.1 beta 1.

According to a recent report the new beta of iOS 13.4.1 will be released some time over the next few days, the software will come with a range of bug fixes.

There are a couple of small bugs in iOS 13.4 which we saw recently so Apple will be looking to get these resolved in the next update.

It is not clear as yet on exactly when the iOS 13.4.1 beta software will be released, it could possibly be this week or early next week, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals