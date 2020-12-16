iOS 12.5 battery and speed test (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 12.5 for older devices, the software is available for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch six generation.

Now we have a speed test and battery life test of this iOS 12.5 software on the iPhone 5S and iPhone 6 smartphones.

As we can see from the video there do not appear to be any speed improvements in the new version of iOS over the previous one in either the boot up times or the apps. There appears to be a minor improvement in battery life in iOS 12.5 over the previous version of iOS.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

