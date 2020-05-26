iOS 12.4.7 speed test and battery test (Video)

As well as the new iOS 13.5 software update, Apple also released iOS 12.4.7 for older devices and now we have a speed test and battery test in a new video.

The video below from iAppleBytes gives us a look at the iOS 12.4.7 in a speed test and battery test, the software is available for the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, the first generation iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 and 3 and the 6th generation iPod Touch.

As we can see from the video there do not appear to be any major speed improvements in the new iOS 12.4.7 update, there are also no major speed improvements in the apps.

There was a slight improvement in battery life on the devices that were tested although this was only a minor improvement.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

