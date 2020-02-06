iOS 12.4.5 battery life test (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 12.4.5 for some of their older devices like the iPhone 5S and the iPhone 6, we recently saw a speed test of the OS and now we have another video.

The latest video from iAppleBytes tests the battery life of the older iOS 12.4.3 vs the new iOS 12.4.5 software for these older iPhones, lets find out if there are any improvements.

As we can see from the video the new iOS 12.4.5 did bring a small improvement in battery life to the iPhone 6 smartphone.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

