19 Inventions set to change our world very soon

In the last 18 months artificial intelligence (AI) has exploded into our lives making huge changes that will roll out over the coming years. Companies are also pushing to develop new Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) AI models, But what other technologies can we expect to see in the near future. This guide provides an overview of new inventions and technologies that will soon be available in our everyday lives.

The tech landscape is shifting at an incredible pace, and it’s set to reshape the way you experience the world. From the energy that powers your home to the way you travel and communicate, prepare to be amazed by the innovations that are transitioning from bold ideas to tangible solutions. Let’s dive into the realm of virtual reality, where Disney is making waves with its “Hollow Tile” VR technology. This isn’t just any virtual reality—it’s a system designed to track your movements with precision, offering you an immersive experience like no other. Imagine stepping into your favorite movie or exploring distant lands, all from the comfort of your living room.

New Technologies and Inventions

Solar Container’s Foldable Photovoltaic Modules

Solar Container has revolutionized the solar energy industry with its foldable photovoltaic modules, designed for ease of transport and quick installation. These innovative modules can be compactly folded to fit into a standard shipping container, greatly reducing logistical challenges and costs associated with the deployment of solar panels. Upon arrival at the installation site, the system can be easily unfolded and set up, ready to harness solar energy, making it an ideal solution for remote or underserved locations in need of reliable and sustainable power sources.

Harvard University’s “Water Strider” Robot

Harvard University’s engineers have developed a robot inspired by the water strider insect, capable of mimicking its ability to hop across water surfaces. This robotic creation leverages a sophisticated mechanism that allows it to exert force without breaking the water’s surface tension, enabling it to move or jump over water just like its biological counterpart. The “Water Strider” robot opens new avenues for aquatic robotics applications, including environmental monitoring and waterborne sensor deployment.

John Cockerill’s “Cockerill IX” High-Speed Light 4×4 Vehicle

John Cockerill’s “Cockerill IX” is a cutting-edge, high-speed, light 4×4 vehicle outfitted with a versatile universal combat module. This vehicle is designed for modern warfare, offering rapid deployment, high mobility, and adaptability on the battlefield. Its modular design allows for quick changes in armament, catering to a wide range of mission requirements. With armor that protects against various threats and the option for a hybrid powertrain, the “Cockerill IX” represents the next generation of military vehicles.

Disney’s “Hollow Tile” VR Technology: Disney has introduced a revolutionary VR technology called “Hollow Tile,” which enables users to move freely in virtual spaces while physically staying in one place. The technology utilizes rotating tiles that respond to user movements, providing an immersive experience that’s realistic and highly interactive. This innovation extends beyond VR gaming to theatrical productions, where dancers can perform with dynamic virtual backgrounds.

A Humanoid Robot from the Startup Figure

The startup Figure has introduced a humanoid robot capable of performing complex tasks autonomously, including brewing coffee. This robot, equipped with advanced AI, has demonstrated the ability to learn new skills through observation and pass these abilities onto other robots. Its deployment in manufacturing plants, as seen in its collaboration with BMW, showcases its potential to handle hazardous, complex, or monotonous tasks, thereby enhancing efficiency and safety in industrial settings.

Trigo’s Two-Seater Transformer Electric Car

Trigo has unveiled an innovative two-seater Transformer electric car that addresses urban mobility challenges by featuring adjustable wheel width. This unique design allows the vehicle to switch between a narrow mode for navigating through tight spaces and a wider stance for enhanced stability at higher speeds. Such versatility makes it an ideal solution for city driving, offering a practical and sustainable alternative to traditional vehicles, especially in congested urban environments.

EPFL’s Robotic Arm Controlled by Breathing

Developed by researchers at EPFL, this innovative robotic arm is controlled by the user’s breathing, offering a hands-free way to interact with the environment. Designed to serve as an additional limb, this technology enables individuals to perform tasks when their hands are occupied or assist those with limited mobility. By integrating seamlessly with human movements, this robotic arm represents a significant advancement in assistive technology, expanding the capabilities and independence of its users.

Jetoptera’s Innovative Aircraft with Bladeless Engines

Jetoptera is pioneering the future of aviation with its innovative aircraft powered by bladeless engines. These engines offer superior efficiency, reduced fuel consumption, and significantly lower noise levels compared to traditional engines. The technology facilitates smoother transitions between vertical and horizontal flight, making it an ideal choice for a range of applications from civilian transport to military operations. Jetoptera’s aircraft are setting new standards for speed, efficiency, and environmental friendliness in the aviation industry.

Owl University’s Gyroscopic Transport Project “Cab Owl”

Owl University’s “Cab Owl” is a groundbreaking gyroscopic transport project that features an autonomous electric drive system balancing on a single rail. This unique design enables the vehicle to navigate urban environments with minimal footprint, offering an innovative solution to public transportation challenges. The “Cab Owl” aims to provide a sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional transit systems, potentially transforming urban mobility with its space-saving and eco-friendly approach.

Flytrex’s Drone-Based Food Delivery Service

Flytrex has launched a pioneering drone-based food delivery service that promises to dramatically reduce delivery times to as little as 5 minutes. By leveraging advanced drone technology and sophisticated routing algorithms, Flytrex aims to streamline the delivery process, offering a fast, efficient, and contactless option for food delivery. This service represents a significant leap forward in the logistics of food delivery, potentially transforming the way restaurants and consumers interact, especially in urban environments where traditional delivery methods face numerous challenges.

Top Secret Company’s V1 Vehicle

The Top Secret Company’s V1 vehicle merges the efficiency of an electric bicycle with the aerodynamic and protective features of a velomobile, incorporating magnetic bearings for a unique wheel rotation mechanism. This innovative design enhances the V1’s mobility and comfort, allowing for travel in various weather conditions without the typical limitations of conventional bicycles. The enclosed structure and advanced propulsion system of the V1 vehicle aim to redefine personal transportation, offering an eco-friendly and versatile alternative to traditional vehicles.

Skydio’s UAVs with the “Scout” Feature

Skydio has revolutionized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology with its “Scout” feature, which enables drones to maintain constant visual contact with a designated object, regardless of flight dynamics. This capability is crucial for a wide range of applications, from surveillance and reconnaissance missions to cinematic production, allowing operators to focus on flight control while ensuring the target remains in the frame. The Scout feature exemplifies Skydio’s commitment to advancing drone technology, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding the potential uses of UAVs.

Lamborghini’s Licensing of TAQ Organic Fast-Charging Batteries

Lamborghini is embracing the future of electric vehicles by licensing TAQ‘s organic fast-charging battery technology. These batteries offer rapid charging capabilities, lightweight design, and durability, surpassing traditional battery technologies in performance and sustainability. Lamborghini’s adoption of organic fast-charging batteries underscores the automotive industry’s shift towards more eco-friendly and efficient electric vehicles, promising enhanced performance and a reduced environmental impact. This strategic move not only highlights Lamborghini’s commitment to innovation but also sets a new benchmark for the integration of advanced energy solutions in high-performance vehicles.

AI-Based Thermal Sensing Control Systems

AI-based thermal sensing control systems represent a significant advancement in health monitoring and patient care, enabling contactless measurement of vital signs such as body temperature, heart rate, and breathing rate. These systems are invaluable in settings requiring minimal physical contact, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering a fast, accurate, and non-invasive way to monitor health indicators. Beyond healthcare settings, these systems have applications in security, workplace safety, and smart home technologies, showcasing the versatility and potential of AI-driven health technologies.

Versatile Robotic Manipulators with AI and Interchangeable Modules

Engineers have developed versatile robotic manipulators equipped with AI and interchangeable modules, capable of performing a vast array of tasks ranging from 3D printing to cooking. These robots can adapt to various roles, making them highly valuable in manufacturing, research, and domestic settings. The integration of AI allows these manipulators to learn and improve over time, enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness. This technology exemplifies the convergence of robotics and artificial intelligence, paving the way for more autonomous and flexible robotic systems.

“Holobox,” A Device for Communicating with Life-Sized Holograms

The “Holobox” introduces a futuristic way of communication, allowing users to interact with life-sized holograms over the internet. This technology brings a new dimension to remote interactions, offering a more immersive and engaging experience compared to traditional video calls. Whether for personal communication, business meetings, or education, the Holobox has the potential to bridge geographical distances and bring people closer together in a virtual yet lifelike manner, marking a significant step forward in telepresence technology.

“Pearl,” World’s Largest Kinetic Sculpture on Icon of the Seas

The cruise ship Icon of the Seas is home to “Pearl,” the world’s largest kinetic sculpture, which captivates guests with its mesmerizing movements that respond to the sea’s waves. This intricate installation consists of thousands of individual tiles, controlled by a sophisticated computer system to create fluid, dynamic patterns that reflect the ocean’s ever-changing state. “Pearl” represents a harmonious blend of art and technology, enhancing the cruise experience with its unique, wave-inspired performances.

Mag LS3’s “Robo Guard” for Autonomous Surveillance of Secured Perimeters

Mag LS3’s “Robo Guard” is an innovative solution for the autonomous surveillance of secured perimeters, equipped with advanced cameras and AI-driven analysis capabilities. This robotic guard can patrol predefined routes or respond to alarm signals, offering a reliable and efficient security solution for a wide range of facilities, from industrial sites to critical infrastructure. The integration of AI enables the Robo Guard to analyze situations in real-time, enhancing security measures with its autonomous operational capabilities.

NASA and KBR’s Robotic System for Autonomous Construction Using Special Lattice Blocks

NASA and KBR have collaborated to develop a robotic system capable of autonomously constructing structures using special lattice blocks. This system consists of multiple robots working in tandem to assemble and connect these blocks, paving the way for the construction of habitats and other structures in extraterrestrial environments, such as the Moon or Mars. The project demonstrates the potential for robotic systems to undertake complex construction tasks in challenging environments, reducing the need for human labor and making space exploration and colonization more feasible.

These aren’t just inventions and technological marvels; they’re practical answers to the challenges you face every day. They represent significant progress in enhancing human capabilities. As these technologies come to life, they will profoundly change how you live, work, and connect with others. The dawn of a new technological era is here, and these innovations are leading the charge.



