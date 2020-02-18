Create custom Internet of Things protocols and gateways with iotSDR

Developers, makers and enthusiasts looking to build their very own Internet of Things protocols and gateways may be interested in a new versatile development board called the iotSDR, which will soon be available to purchase via the Crowd Supply website. The iotSDR development board provides a platform that allows SDR developers and enthusiasts to “develop cutting-edge solutions in the IoT radio and network domains” say it’s creators.

Equipped with two Microchip AT86RF215 frontends the development board is capable of providing I/Q streams and modem functionality for the Xilinx ZYNQ SoC, as well as a MAX2769 GNSS chip for custom GPS, Galileo, BieDou, and Glonass development. It is also compatible with the popular GNURadio SDR software.

“If you want to design and develop a physical layer protocol for IOT – a protocol like LoRa, SigFox, WightLess, Bluetooth, BLE, 802.15.4, ZigBee, or something of your own – this board is for you. It is also a great place to start if you want to build a custom IoT gateway along the lines of The Things Network, LPWAN, or Google Thread.”

For more information and to register your interest in the iotSDR development board to create your IoT protocols and gateways jump over to the Crowd Supply website and project page by following the link below.

Features and specifications of the iotSDR versatile develop on board include :

RF Transceiver : 2x Atmel AT86RF215 European band: 863-870 MHz / 870-876 MHz / 915-921 MHz Chinese band: 470-510 MHz / 779-787 MHz North American band: 902-928 MHz Korean band: 917-923.5 MHz Japanese band: 920-928 MHz World-wide ISM band: 2400-2483.5 MHz

: 2x Atmel AT86RF215 GNSS Receiver : MAX2769B

: MAX2769B SoC : Xilinx ZYNQ XC7Z010-1CLG400C Dual-Core ARM Cortex-A9 MPCore 256 kb on-chip memory DDR3 support 28,000 logic cells 17,600 LUTs 2.1 Mb block RAM 80 DSP slices 2x UART, 2x CAN 2.0 B, 2x I²C, 2x SPI, 4x 32-bit GPIO FPGA configuration via JTAG

: Xilinx ZYNQ XC7Z010-1CLG400C EEPROM Memory : 1x AT24MAC602 for RF transciever MCU firmware and data

: 1x AT24MAC602 for RF transciever MCU firmware and data Flash Memory : 1x QSPI 128 Mb flash memory for firmware

: 1x QSPI 128 Mb flash memory for firmware RAM : 256 MB DDR3

: 256 MB DDR3 SD Card : Micro SD card slot

: Micro SD card slot General User Inputs/Outputs : 2x 8-bit PL interfaces 1x 8-bit PS interface

: Connectivity : 1x Gigabit Ethernet USB 2.0 high-speed (USB3310) USB 2.0 full-speed (CP2104) 2x SMA RF connector for Low Frequency IoT Bands transceiver 2x SMA RF connector for 2.4 GHz Band transceiver 1x GNSS receiver RF connector FPGA JTAG connector for external JTAG programmer/debugger

: Clock System : Single clock source for both RF frontends Separate clock for GNSS receiver

: Board Dimensions: 76.2 mm x 101.6 mm

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals