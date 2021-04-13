Axon wireless LoRa messaging platform designed for the Internet of Things



Imagine giving your Arduino or Raspberry Pi the ability to wirelessly send messages just like you do on your smartphone with your friends and family.. Sound good? The check out the Axon a Wi-Fi messaging and LoRa Messaging digital control system that allows you to enable Internet of things devices that speaks serial with just 2 wires. using only two wires (TX and RX) your microcontroller can talk to a linux computer thousands of kilometers away, or maybe track the logs of your Raspberry Pi located in a 400m skyscraper, the possibilities are endless.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $16 or £12 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Axon campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Axon Internet of Things messaging platform project play the promotional video below.

“Its concept is quite simple; the idea is to enable IoT technology on any device that speaks serial, connect it to the internet, bring it to life and make lots of cool things happen. Sounds interesting, but how you do that? Here’s the answer. A small (25x30mm) and versatile IoT board that can be easily integrated into your projects with just two wires, aka UART (TX and RX). Axon takes the wireless freedom of WiFi and combines it with Axon Cloud which provides an online serial monitor and database storage for your UART serial data.”

“The board has a switch to select between USB-C or header pins. This is useful when you have two different sources of data working simultaneously, you choose who you want to listen to.Axon can operate as a stand-alone device or it can be attached to an intelligent device. For example, you can place several battery-powered Axon modules in remote locations to gather data such as temperature, humidity, light, or liquid level.”

“When an Axon is connected to an intelligent device (such as a computer, Arduino, or Raspberry Pi), it uses serial communication: The intelligent device sends data through the serial interface to Axon module to be transmitted to other devices over the cloud. Axon receives wireless data from other devices, and then sends the data through the serial interface to the intelligent device.”

Source : Kickstarter

