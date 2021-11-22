UC01 international universal charger adapter is the only one you’ll ever need for world travel

World travelers looking for a versatile international universal charger may be interested in the UC01, capable of providing connections for over 190 countries in one small power source which includes a USB-C and USB connection. The UC01 removes the need to carry multiple adapters the different countries allowing you to travel light yet still have everything you need to charge all your mobile devices, laptops and more.

The international universal charger adapter is simple to use

Rotate the wheel on the front of the plug to reveal the charging pins.

Twist until the wheel realigns with the unit to fully extend the pins.

Adjust the angle of the pins for USA, Australia and China power socket

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $64 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Keeping electronic devices powered up is stressful for even the most seasoned traveller. Have you got the right charger? Will it match the plug size and power supply where you’re going? Do you need a last minute shop to find the right one? Universal Charger UC01 solves all these issues in one, easy-to-use unit by offering seamless charging in over 190 countries worldwide. And when it comes to upgrading, the UC01’s modular design makes it a cost-effective and environmentally conscious option too. Wherever you’re going, it’s the only charger you need.”

If the UC01 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the UC01 universal charger project view the promotional video below.

“As well as being sleek and easy to use, UC01 also reduces unnecessary electronic waste. Its modular design means parts can be easily upgraded when power supplies change so there’s no need to buy additional products and discard old units. The combined USB and power adapter is easy to use and works across the globe. It supplies 30W GaN charging options for a range of devices, along with dual port USB-A and USB-C charging for mobile devices such as ear pods and MacBook Air.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the universal charger, jump over to the official UC01 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

