Intel SSD 670p NVMe SSD Series storage introduced

Intel SSD 670pThis week Intel has unveiled its latest mainstream NVMe SSD Series storage solution in the form of the new Intel SSD 670p, offering a new range of M.2 NVMe SSDs built in the M.2-2280 form-factor with PCI-Express 3.0 x4 host-interface. The new SSD are available in 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB capacities, priced at $89 for the 512GB, $154 for the 1 TB and $329 for the 2 TB SSD.

The 1 TB and 2 TB capacities offer sequential read speeds of up to 3500 MB/s, while the 512 GB capacities provides users with read speeds up to 3000 MB/s. Although sequential write speeds may vary a little, with the 512 GB capacity writing at up to 1600 MB/s, the 1 TB capacity at up to 2500 MB/s, and the 2 TB capacity up to 2700 MB/s.

The storage is equipped with Intel’s latest 144-layer 3D QLC NAND flash memory, mated with a re-badged Silicon Motion SM2265G 8-channel controller that uses a fixed 256 MB DDR3L DRAM cache across all capacity variants. “The drives offer significantly higher endurance than past generations of QLC-based drives, with the 512 GB variant capable of up to 185 TBW, the 1 TB variant up to 370 TBW, and the 2 TB variant up to 740 TBW. Intel is backing the drives with 5-year warranties” explains the Tech Power UP website.

