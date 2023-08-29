Khadas Mind modular compact Intel PC launches on Kickstarter

The Khadas Mind modular mini PC is a compact Intel PC powerhouse is not just a mini PC, but a versatile device that offers a wealth of high-quality modularization opportunities, making it adaptable to a wide range of uses. Following on from its introduction earlier this year it is now launch on Kickstarter and is now available to purchase early bird discounted prices.

One of the standout features of the Khadas Mind is its built-in 5.55Wh standby battery. This unique feature allows the device to be unplugged without the need for shutting down or saving work. This is a game-changer for digital nomads and designers who are constantly on the move and require a device that can keep up with their dynamic lifestyle.

The Khadas Mind — At a mere 0.99 lbs (450g) and less than a quarter the size of an A4 sheet, the Mind is built to boost your creativity on the move. Thanks to its 5.55 Wh standby battery, you can enjoy up to 25 hours of sleep mode – ensuring that you’re ready whenever inspiration strikes.

The Mind Dock — Experience a new level of productivity with the Mind Dock. It’s more than just a power source for the Mind; it’s your gateway to increased capabilities. With 8 additional I/O ports and support for up to four 4K/60Hz displays when paired with Khadas Mind, the Mind Dock ensures you’re always at your best, whether at home or in the office.

The Mind Graphics — For designers, gamers, and anyone needing superior GPU performance, we offer Mind Graphics. It’s tailored for those needing significant GPU power, setting new benchmarks in design efficiency, gaming experience, and other GPU-driven tasks like A.I. model training.

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $599 or £474 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Join us in reshaping your possibilities and unlocking innovation with the Khadas Mind — a testament to our unwavering dedication and support for your freedom, creativity, and self-expression. Khadas Mind offers incredible power in a compact, portable form factor shaped to fill the needs of your life. Let innovation become your daily companion: Follow your genius wherever it takes you.”

The Khadas Mind is not a one-trick pony. It offers three distinct modes to cater to different user needs. The ‘Mind Only Mode’ is perfect for those seeking portability, allowing users to carry the device wherever they go. The ‘Mind Dock Mode’ is designed for multitasking, providing the power and versatility needed to handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Lastly, the ‘Mind Graphics’ mode is a boon for design and gaming enthusiasts, offering superior GPU performance for tasks like design efficiency, gaming experience, and even A.I. model training.

Despite its powerful features, the Khadas Mind is incredibly lightweight, weighing in at just 0.99 lbs (450g). It’s also compact, being smaller than an A4 sheet, making it the perfect companion for those on the go. Moreover, it can provide up to 25 hours of sleep mode, ensuring that it’s ready to spring into action whenever needed.

“Unlike hefty desktop workstations or laptops, Khadas Mind fits snugly in your palm or handbag, granting you unmatched freedom of movement and a new realm of effortless mobility.”

The Khadas Mind doesn’t stop at just the compact PC form factor. It also introduces the Mind Dock, an accessory that provides 8 additional I/O ports. When paired with the Khadas Mind Intel PC, it supports up to four 4K/60Hz displays, making it a powerful tool for multitasking and high-quality visual presentations.

With the assumption that the Khadas Mind crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Khadas Mind modular compact PC project sift the promotional video below.

In conclusion, the Khadas Mind modular mini PC is a revolutionary device that combines portability, power, and versatility. Whether you’re a digital nomad, a designer, a gamer, or just someone who values efficiency and adaptability, the Khadas Mind is designed to cater to your needs.

“Maximize productivity by effortlessly connecting external devices for monitoring and editing tasks, all facilitated by 8 high-speed I/O ports on the Mind Dock. In addition, Mind Dock supports up to 4 simultaneous 4K/60Hz displays, revolutionizing your professional environment. For swift, reliable data transfers, Mind Dock also includes a built-in high-speed SD card reader. Mind Dock’s ethernet port is also the industry’s fastest standard, ensuring you stay connected at blazing speeds.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and advanced features for the modular compact PC, jump over to the official Khadas Mind crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



