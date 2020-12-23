Intel Panther Canyon NUC mini PC specifcations leaked

Specifications have been leaked for the new upcoming Intel Panther Canyon NUC mini PC revealing that the small form factor PC will support up to a 28 watt Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. As well as allowing up to 64GB of RAM to be installed and PCIe NVMe storage.

Connectivity on the Intel Panther Canyon NUC mini PC include 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4 and 3.5mm audio.

The leaked information confirms the official name for the new Panther Canyon NUC is “Intel NUC 11 Performance,” and the system will be available with three different processor options. An Intel Core i3-1115G4 (2-cores, 4-threads, Intel UHD graphics), Intel Core i5-1135G7 (4-cores, 8-threads, Intel Iris Xe graphics) or Intel Core i7-1165G7 (4-cores, 8-threads, Intel Iris Xe graphics).

“Intel is supposedly due to announce the NUC 11 Performance this month, according to Fanless Tech. However, @9550pro has already revealed the full details of the device, and it has also been spotted on UserBenchmark. Intel will offer the NUC 11 Performance with a choice of three Tiger Lake processors, the leaked slide states, ranging from the Core i3-1115G4 to the Core i7-1165G7. All are 28 W processors and boost above 4 GHz. The Core i3 includes a lesser GPU though, with Xe Graphics reserved for the Core i5 and Core i7 SKUs.”

Source : Liliputing : NotebookCheck

