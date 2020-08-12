Intel Optane Persistent Memory DAOS sets new world record

Intel’s open-source distributed asynchronous object storage (DAOS) solution and Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem), have together sets a new world record, taking top place on the Virtual Institute for I/O IO-500 list. Using 30 servers of Intel Optane PMem, Intel’s DAOS solution defeated today’s best supercomputers and now ranks No. 1 for file system performance worldwide.

“The recent IO-500 results for DAOS demonstrate the continuing maturity of the software’s functionality enabled by a well-managed code development and testing process. The collaborative development program will continue to deliver additional capabilities for DAOS in support of Argonne’s upcoming exascale system, Aurora,” said Gordon McPheeters, HPC systems administration specialist at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility.

“DAOS with Intel Optane PMem made its debut onto the IO-500 list at SC19. This year, Intel customers Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) and Argonne National Lab also entered DAOS with Intel Optane PMem solutions, which landed at No. 3 and No. 4 on the full list, respectively. In the 10-node challenge, where systems are compared with 10 clients each, the three Intel Optane PMem DAOS solutions took the top three rankings (Intel, TACC and Argonne). Both lists are important for the assessment of file system efficiency, client performance and scalability on mass scale installations.”

Source : TPU

