Intel NUC mini PC alternatives from GEEKOM

Intel, renowned globally for pioneering the NUC line of compact PCs since 2012, recently chose to leave the mini PC market behind. This departure, however, does not spell the end for consumers seeking the convenience of small form-factor computing.

Enter GEEKOM, ready to pick up where Intel left off with its Mini IT series of mini PCs that have already made a name for themselves as a viable alternative to the Intel NUC Pros. The Mini IT12 stands out with support for three storage drives and the capability to deliver video output to up to four screens simultaneously.

Intel NUC alternative

The GEEKOM Mini IT12, a direct competitor of Intel’s NUC 12 Pro Wall Street Canyon, shares a similar design aesthetic. However, where the NUC 12 Pro opts for the Core-P series processors, the Mini IT12 differentiates itself by offering more robust 45 W Core-H processors. The Mini IT12 brings a plethora of connectivity options in the form of two 40 Gbps USB4 ports, Three USB3.2 Gen 2 ports, One USB2.0 port, Two HDMI 2.0 ports, A 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port and A 3.5 mm audio jack.

One of the standout features of GEEKOM’s offerings is their pricing. The GEEKOM mini PCs are priced approximately 30% lower than their Intel equivalents. For instance, a Mini IT12 model outfitted with a Core i5-1240P, 16 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD comes with a price tag of just $499. Contrast this with a similar specification NUC 12 Pro, which would have set you back $639.

Mini IT12 vs Framework modular laptop

GEEKOM is not only keen on offering alternatives to the existing Intel NUC Pro line-up but also has its sights set on the future. The Mini IT11 corresponds to GEEKOM’s take on the NUC 11 Pro, and the MiniAir 11 presents itself as a worthy alternative to the NUC 11 Essential.

If you’re excited about the next generation of portable computers, you’ll be pleased to know about the upcoming GEEKOM Mini IT13. Powered by the 13th Gen Core CPUs akin to the NUC 13 Pro Arena Canyon, this innovative mini PC is expected to make its debut in September.

Source : GEEKOM



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals