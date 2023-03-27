Minisforum NAB6 Intel i7 12650H mini PC

This week the engineers and design team at Minisforum have added a new addition to its range of mini PC systems unveiling the Minisforum NAB6. Powered by a Intel i7-12650H CPU the processor provides users with 10 cores, 6 of which are used for performance-cores together with an additional 4 efficient-cores. As well as 16 threads with 24 MB cache, doubling the cache size of i5-12450H. The mini PCs boost clock is 4.7 GHz and the small form factor computer is capable of supporting connections to four 4K displays if desired.

Connectivity on the Minisforum NAB6 mini PC include RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×2, USB3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ×1 (Data Only, In Front), USB3.2 Type-C ×1 (DP Only), USB3.2 Type-C ×1 (Alt DP and Data and PD Output), USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ×4, HDMI ×2, DMIC ×1, 3.5 mm Combo Jack ×1 and Clear CMOS ×1.

“The NBA6 is equipped with the Intel Core i7-12650H processor. This CPU features 10 cores / 16 threads, and has a max turbo frequency of 4.7GHz. Intel Core i7-12650H Processor, 10 Cores/16 Threads (24M Cache, up to 4.70 GHz) Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen Intel Processors. “

Minisforum NAB6 mini PC

“The PCIe4.0 SSD is equipped with an efficient SSD cooler to improve the thermal performance. The cooler quickly dissipate heat through the side panel and keep the temperature reasonable. The NAB6 packs three USB3.2 ports, three USB-C ports, two HDMI ports and two 2.5Gbps ethernet ports into its tiny body. The powerful USB-C port supports 4K@60Hz displays, fast data transfer and 5V3A power delivery.”

