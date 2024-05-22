Intel announces support for Microsoft Phi-3 open source AI models

Intel has announced this week that it is optimizing its AI product portfolio to fully support Microsoft’s Phi-3 family of open source AI models. These innovative models are engineered to operate efficiently on lower-compute hardware, making them more accessible and easier to fine-tune for specific use cases. The collaboration between Intel and Microsoft aims to empower developers to create applications that can run locally, resulting in enhanced efficiency and performance across a wide range of devices and platforms.

The Phi-3 models, which include Phi-3 Base, Phi-3 Medium, and Phi-3 Large, offer varying levels of complexity and capabilities to suit different application requirements. By leveraging Intel’s optimized AI platforms, developers can harness the power of these models to build intelligent applications that can process natural language, generate human-like responses, and perform complex tasks with ease.

Comprehensive AI Solutions for Client, Edge, and Data Center

Intel’s AI platforms span across various hardware and software solutions, providing comprehensive support for the Phi-3 models. For data center applications, Intel offers its Intel Gaudi AI accelerators and Intel Xeon processors, which have been validated and optimized to run the Phi-3 models efficiently. These powerful hardware solutions enable enterprises to process large volumes of data and run complex AI workloads at scale.

On the client side, Intel’s Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics have been optimized to support the Phi-3 models, allowing developers to create AI-powered applications that can run smoothly on personal computers and edge devices. This opens up a world of possibilities for intelligent applications that can enhance user experiences and improve productivity across various domains, such as healthcare, education, and entertainment.

Robust Software Ecosystem and Optimization Tools

In addition to its hardware offerings, Intel is actively investing in the AI software ecosystem to provide developers with the tools and frameworks they need to build and optimize their applications. The company collaborates with industry leaders and innovators to bring innovative AI solutions to various sectors.

Intel’s software ecosystem includes popular frameworks such as PyTorch and the Intel Extension for PyTorch, which enable developers to create and train deep learning models efficiently. The OpenVINO Toolkit, another key component of Intel’s AI software stack, allows developers to optimize and deploy their models across a wide range of Intel hardware, from edge devices to data centers.

To further enhance the performance of AI applications, Intel offers deep learning optimization tools like DeepSpeed and Hugging Face tensor parallelism support. These tools help developers to train large models faster and more efficiently, reducing the time and resources required to bring AI applications to market.

Driving AI Innovation Across Industries

The collaboration between Intel and Microsoft on the Phi-3 models is set to drive AI innovation across various industries. By making these powerful models more accessible and easier to deploy, Intel is allowing developers and enterprises to create intelligent applications that can transform the way we live and work.

For example, in the healthcare industry, AI-powered applications built on Intel’s platforms and the Phi-3 AI models can help doctors to diagnose diseases more accurately, develop personalized treatment plans, and improve patient outcomes. In the financial sector, intelligent applications can detect fraud, optimize investment strategies, and enhance customer experiences.

As the demand for AI continues to grow, Intel's commitment to providing comprehensive AI solutions and supporting the development of open models like the Phi-3 family will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry.



