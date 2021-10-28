Intel Alder Lake 12th-gen Core processors with new overclocking options launch

Intel has this week officially launched its new Alder Lake 12th-gen Core processors featuring hybrid architecture to provide the ”

performance you need where you need it” says Intel. The new Intel Alder Lake chips also include new overclocking features allowing users to overclock both Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores) to maximize performance. As well as being supplied with Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility software which has been updated to provide a simplified process to overclock unlocked 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors. With regards Memory overclocking the new Intel Extreme Memory Profile 3.0 specification support for DDR5 enabling and features new Intel Dynamic Memory Boost and memory overclocking support.

Intel Alder Lake 12th-gen Core processors

Intel has also equipped the chips with Thread Director capable of sending the right workload to the right core at the right time. It helps prioritize and manage the distribution of workloads, sending tasks to the most optimized thread. This new feature is on by default and works in tandem with the operating system for intelligent workload distribution. To get the full capabilities of Intel Thread Director, pair a select 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processor with Windows. To learn more about the latest Intel Alder Lake check out the video below created by the team over at LTT.

“12th Gen Intel Core processors—a generation like no other before it. With unprecedented new performance hybrid architecture, 12th Gen Intel Core processors offer a unique combination of Performance and Efficient-cores (P-core and E-core). And that means real-world performance, intuitively scaled to match whatever you’re doing. Game without compromise. 12th Gen Intel Core processor performance hybrid architecture includes up to eight Performance-cores (P-core) and up to eight Efficient-cores (E-core), with workload intelligently routed by Intel Thread Director2—it divides, so you can conquer.”

Source : Intel

