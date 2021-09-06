Inno3D iChill GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Black and RTX 3080 Black graphics cards unveiled

Inno3D has unveiled its new iChill GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Black and RTX 3080 Black graphics cards offering a couple of configurations to choose from depending on your budget and requires performance. The Inno3D iChill GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Black and RTX 3080 Black graphics cards come with 12 GB GDDR6X at a bit-rate of 384bit and a boost clock rate at 1710 MHz or 10 GB GDDR6X with 320bit and a boost clock rate at 1770 MHz respectively.

Inno3D iChill GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Black graphics card

The iCHILL BLACK graphics card is equipped with a metal case design and fitted with a 9 cm and a 12 cm radiator fan with an “entirely new architecture” enhancing the way the graphics card is cooled explains Inno3D. The embedded heat pipes absorbs the heat from the memory effectively as the 2 heat pipes transfer heat from memory to the heat spreader while the active fan for the memory heatsink also keeps the card super cool.

“Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti delivers an incredible leap in performance and fidelity with acclaimed features such as raytracing, NVIDIA DLSS performance-boosting AI, NVIDIA Reflex latency-reduction, NVIDIA Broadcast streaming features and additional memory that allows it to speed through the most popular creator applications as well. The GeForce RTX 3080 represents the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions.”

“Founded in 1998 with the vision of developing pioneering computer hardware products on a global scale. Fast forward to the present day, INNO3D is now well-established in the gaming community known for our innovative and daring approach to design and technology. We are Brutal by Nature in everything we do and are 201% committed to you for the best gaming experience in the world.”

Source : Inno3D : Inno3D

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals