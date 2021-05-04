The develop and team at E-radionica has this week announced a new addition to their range of E Ink displays building on the successful launch of the first Inkplate 6 back in 2019 and the latest and larger Inkplate 10 E Ink display which is now available via crowdfunding. The new edition takes the form of the wirelessly enabled Inkplate 6Plus.

Specifications of the Inkplate 6PLUS :

6.0 inch, 1024×758 pixel e-paper display with support for greyscale, partial updates, and accelerated refresh cycles

Touchscreen with support for up to 2 simultaneous touches

Front-light on the panel, adjustable to 64 levels of brightness

An on-board ESP32 microcontroller with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 (BLE)

Extremely low-energy, battery or USB powered operation (including a 25 µA sleep state) that wrings days, weeks, or months out of a single charge

A MicroSD card reader, which Inkplate 6PLUS pulls from to display

Real Time Clock onboard

A form factor that’s optimized for the design of custom enclosures. An optional 3D printed enclosure will also be available in the campaign for purchase.

Additional GPIO pins, easyC/Qwiic compatibility, and support for I²C and SPI

Arduino libraries (100% compatible with Adafruit GFX) and a MicroPython module that facilitates the rendering of text, images, and line art

Features of the new Inkplate 6PLUS WiFi enabled E Ink display

– A high-latency information panel – Show calendar, temperature, weather, and air quality data. Track your stocks, learn a new word each day, display information about whatever song is playing, or keep tabs on your social media accounts. Switch between various options easily using the touchscreen. Inkplate 6PLUS will draw almost no power until it needs to pull new data or refresh its screen.

– A collaborative task tracker – Maintain shared lists of groceries to buy, chores to do, and birthdays to remember. No dry-erase markers required – just tap the screen to mark as done. Or, replace the power-hungry wall monitor in your office with an e-paper kanban, even several.

– A minimalist e-paper typewriter – Get those words out, store them on an SD card, and sync them to the cloud, all while keeping your distance from distractions like social media and email.

– An open hardware e-reader – Sweep aside the barriers put in place by restrictive, centralized platforms, and e-read whatever you want!

– Art – Frame photographs pulled from an SD card or an online camera roll. Generate abstract art from sensor data. Torment your house guests with a modern take on the classic, black-and-white “photo booth”.

Source : e-radionica : Liliputing

