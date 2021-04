Inkplate 6PLUS Wi-Fi enabled 6” e-paper display with touchscreen and front-light

Following on from the successful launch of the Inkplate 6 and Inkplate 10 -paper displays, the Inkplate 6PLUS display will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website offering a powerful touchscreen open hardware e-paper display that can be used for a wide variety of different applications.

The Inkplate 6PLUS display is an incredibly simple to use e-paper display featuring a powerful touchscreen and front-lighting. A Wi-Fi enabled ESP32 microcontroller makes this 6.0 inch e-paper display – recycled from Kindle e-readers – easy to control. Simply plug in a USB cable, open Arduino IDE (or MicroPython), and change the contents of the screen with few lines of code. Thanks to its low-power mode, you can run it for months, or even years, on a single battery.

Specifications of the Inkplate 6PLUS :

6.0 inch, 1024×758 pixel e-paper display with support for greyscale, partial updates, and accelerated refresh cycles

Touchscreen with support for up to 2 simultaneous touches

Front-light on the panel, adjustable to 64 levels of brightness

An on-board ESP32 microcontroller with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 (BLE)

Extremely low-energy, battery or USB powered operation (including a 25 µA sleep state) that wrings days, weeks, or months out of a single charge

A MicroSD card reader, which Inkplate 6PLUS pulls from to display

Real Time Clock onboard

A form factor that’s optimized for the design of custom enclosures. An optional 3D printed enclosure will also be available in the campaign for purchase.

Additional GPIO pins, easyC/Qwiic compatibility, and support for I²C and SPI

Arduino libraries (100% compatible with Adafruit GFX) and a MicroPython module that facilitates the rendering of text, images, and line art

Here a few examples of what you can use the Inkplate 6PLUS for :

– A high-latency information panel – Show calendar, temperature, weather, and air quality data. Track your stocks, learn a new word each day, display information about whatever song is playing, or keep tabs on your social media accounts. Switch between various options easily using the touchscreen. Inkplate 6PLUS will draw almost no power until it needs to pull new data or refresh its screen.

– A collaborative task tracker – Maintain shared lists of groceries to buy, chores to do, and birthdays to remember. No dry-erase markers required – just tap the screen to mark as done. Or, replace the power-hungry wall monitor in your office with an e-paper kanban, even several.

– A minimalist e-paper typewriter – Get those words out, store them on an SD card, and sync them to the cloud, all while keeping your distance from distractions like social media and email.

– An open hardware e-reader – Sweep aside the barriers put in place by restrictive, centralized platforms, and e-read whatever you want!

– Art – Frame photographs pulled from an SD card or an online camera roll. Generate abstract art from sensor data. Torment your house guests with a modern take on the classic, black-and-white “photo booth”.

For more information and to sign up for notifications once the project becomes available on Crowd Supply jump over to the official project page by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more