Seeing heat in a new light : Teslong TTS300 infrared thermal camera

Businesses or individuals that would like to see heat signatures in detail may be interested in a new infrared thermal camera called the Teslong TTS300. Equipped with an infrared array of 256 x 192 for a total of 49,000+ points of temperature detection. The infrared camera doesn’t just see temperature variations but can also calculate the actual temperatures of the surfaces you point it at. The camera offers six different color palette options enabling you to customize your display to meet your needs depending on its application.

“The first-ever consumer thermal camera with a fully articulated flip-out VGA resolution screen and electronic viewfinder to give users easy access to their surrounding thermal landscape. See more than with your naked eyes by using infrared vision – the TTS300 takes photos and records video of your thermal surroundings.”

Infrared thermal camera

An infrared thermal camera, also known as a thermal imager or infrared camera, is a device that detects and measures infrared radiation emitted by objects in order to create a visual representation of their temperature distribution. Infrared radiation is a form of electromagnetic radiation that lies outside the visible light spectrum, with wavelengths typically ranging from about 700 nanometers to 1 millimeter.

Every object with a temperature above absolute zero (-273.15°C or -459.67°F) emits infrared radiation, and the amount of radiation increases with the object’s temperature. A thermal camera captures this radiation and converts it into a digital image with a color palette representing different temperature levels. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $749 or £611 (depending on current exchange rates).

Teslong TTS300

“The Teslong TTS300 gives you the ability to identify problems from a distance without risking burns touching a hot surface or feeling your way around in the dark with your hands. Snakes use infrared vision to see their prey at night and the TTS300 gives you the same power to find a person lost in the dark or make sure your home is safe at night. The scope also has the range to see people, objects, and animals up to 350 yards (320 meters) away.”

Assuming that the Teslong TTS300 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Teslong TTS300 project review the promotional video below.

“Manual macro focusing and 1-4X digital zoom – Use the standard telephoto lens with a zoom to see at a distance, then adjust to macro mode to see details up close. Six color palettes – Find the best contrast by choosing the right color palette for your subject and its background. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the , jump over to the official Teslong TTS300 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





