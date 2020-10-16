Infinix Note 8 shown off on video

The Infinix Note 8 smartphone launched yesterday and now we get to have a look at the handset in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

The handset retails for $200 and it comes with some interesting specifications for the price, lets find out what it is like in this new video.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The handset is equipped with a 6.95 inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and it features a MediaTek Helio G80 mobile processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The new Infinix Note 8 also comes with a microSD card slot fore extra storage and it features a range of cameras including a 16 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and a 2 megapixel depth camera on the front.

On the rear of the handset there is a 64 megapixel camera and three 2 megapixel cameras, it also comes with a 5200 mAh battery and 18W fast charging. Considering this device is just $200 it comes with some decent specifications.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals