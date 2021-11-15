Infinix Note 11i smartphone unveiled

Infinix has added a new Android smartphone to its lineup with the launch of the Infinix Note 11i and the handset is equipped with a 6.95 inch LCD display.

The LCD display on the device comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, it features a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The new Infinix Note 11i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and the handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. If you need some additional storage then the device also features a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Note 11i smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, this is combined with a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features fast charging, it will be available in a choice of three colors, black, blue, and green and it will retail for the equivalent of around $160.

