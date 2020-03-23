Infinidungeon reusable dungeon map scrolls raised over $500,000 via Kickstarter

Tabletop role-playing gamers may be interested to know the unique reusable dungeon map scrolls called Infinidungeon, has raised over $500,000 thanks to over 4,000 backers. The edges are available from $49 for a single scroll with a map of your choice or a bank grid allowing you to design your own dungeon crawl. “You cannot be a Dungeon Master without a dungeon. Gone are the days of giant print outs and drawing and redrawing dungeons and dungeon rooms. Welcome to the Infinidungeon. 200 feet of pure dungeon crawling madness right at your table! Roll Initiative!”

Thanks to backers reaching a stretch goal set by the project’s creators, all scrolls widths of all schools has been increased to 24″ wide offering 200 square feet of scroll per Infinidungeon. Only 53 hours remain on the project.

“Replay-ability is very important to us, these scrolling dungeons can be played from either end from start to finish. They also are great for random encounters of any size! Roll to specific sections that you need for any and all combat situations. Infinitely reusable, filled with various battle maps for any and all scenarios. If pushing the full dungeon isn’t for you, adIfd versatility to your map collection! Modularity and customization is the name of the game! With multiple scrolls, books, and blank scrolls there is no limit to the dungeons you can create! Straight shots can now bank and turn. Books can be used to add rooms or outside battle areas. Dungeon masters will be able to build the exact scenarios they need when they need them! Talk about Replay-ability! Check out Yarrostudios to pick up a book and more stickers for your adventures!”

Source :Kickstarter

