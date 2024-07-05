BIOSTAR BIAST-PAT Industrial Motherboard

BIOSTAR has launched the BIAST-PAT industrial motherboard, designed to meet the diverse needs of System Integration (SI) businesses and industry professionals. The BIAST-PAT is a versatile platform ideal for applications in AIOT machines, automation systems, edge computing devices, HMI machines, and digital signage.

Specifications: Onboard Intel Amston Lake X7433RE (Support Wide Range Temperature) / Alder Lake N N97

Supports display output : LVDS or eDP, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DP

Support 1 x DDR5 4800 MHz SO-DIMM, up to 16GB

Support M.2 Hailo-8™ AI Accelerator, up to 26 TOPS (option)

2 x Intel I226 GbE LAN

2 x USB3.2 Gen2 & 4 x USB2.0

2 x RS232/422/485, 2 x RS232

1 x SATAIII

1 x M.2 KEY B slot support USB3.2+PCIEx1 w/ SIM card holder(3042/3052) for 4G/5G

1 x M.2 KEY M slot support PCIex1 (2242/2280), Support SSD storage

1 x Mini-PCIe, support PCIEx1 +USB2.0 for wireless module

Support wide range temperature -40 ~ 85 degree C

Typical 9~24V DC input

Industrial Motherboard

The BIAST-PAT motherboard is engineered to excel in a variety of demanding environments, making it a prime choice for numerous outdoor applications. Its design incorporates M.2 Key-M, Key-B, and Mini-PCIe slots, offering exceptional versatility in connectivity options. This compatibility extends to Hailo AI acceleration cards, further enhancing its edge AI utility.

The BIAST-PAT is perfectly suited for integrating EV charging stations, kiosks, refrigerated factories, and other industrial settings requiring reliable, high-performance solutions. It offers a choice between the robust onboard Intel Amston Lake and Alder Lake N N97 processors, ensuring potent performance alongside energy efficiency. Moreover, the motherboard confidently supports a range of display outputs, including LVDS or eDP, HDMI, and DP, catering to a diverse array of display needs.

The BIAST-PAT features an impressive array of features, including support for M.2 Hailo-8 AI Accelerators, up to 26 TOPS for AI computing performance, and a range of connectivity options such as 2x Intel I226 GbE LAN, USB3.2 Gen 2, USB2.0, RS232/422/485, and SATAIII. Its support for a wide range of temperatures (-40 to 85 degrees Celsius) and typical 9-24 V DC input ensures that the motherboard performs consistently in harsh environments.

System Integration and Automation

This industrial motherboard offers essential features for system integration businesses, providing an effective platform for systems that manage customer contact details, transaction history, and business processes. Its seamless compatibility with accelerators and GPUs through PCIe slots is highly beneficial for AIOT machine builders, allowing for the smooth integration of communication modules. Automation professionals will find its compatibility with diverse processors particularly valuable, allowing real-time control tasks, data processing, and device communication.

Edge Computing and HMI Machines

If you are delving into Edge Computing, the BIAST-PAT offers reliable and high-speed communication through its network interfaces. It also supports various storage interfaces essential for local data processing and caching. HMI machine developers will find the motherboard’s multiple connectivity options, including USB ports, Ethernet, and serial ports, beneficial for connecting peripherals used in POS and kiosk systems. Additionally, digital signage enthusiasts will appreciate the extended reliability, durability, and system stability of the BIAST-PAT, as it ensures compatibility with various operating systems and provides expansion slots for adding specialized hardware components effortlessly.

BIOSTAR’s BIAST-PAT motherboard is available for purchase through its official website and authorized distributors. Pricing details vary based on the specific configuration and additional components selected. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact BIOSTAR directly or visit its website for the most up-to-date pricing and availability information.



