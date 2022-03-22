Team Group Efficient D700 industrial memory cards

Developers, hobbyists and industrial application creators may be interested to know that the engineers at Team Group have unveiled a new range of industrial memory cards specifically created for “smart city applications“. Offering memory cards equipped with industrial grade MLC NAND Flash for superior stability, reliability and sequential read/write speeds.

The new cards are capable of providing read/write speeds of 90/70 MB/s and supports 4K videos and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) standards to ensure clear image and high-speed transmissions, qualities that are integral to surveillance systems. “D700 Series can also be applied to powerful smart systems that processes and stores large amounts of data to strengthen surveillance capabilities.”

Industrial memory cards

“The D700 Series memory card has passed the highest U.S. military standards issued by the Department of Defense for shock testing (MIL-STD-202G & MIL-STD-883K) and vibration testing (MIL-STD-810G) and is fully certified. Guarded by the highest levels of information protection, our industry memory card can withstand interference from harsh environments to ensure the integrity of any stored data, making it the best storage solution on the user-end.

The high-end D700 industrial memory card also supports S.M.A.R.T. Tool, allowing users to monitor the health condition of the card and optimize performances. A guarantee of performance and durability, our industrial memory card is the perfect complement to any modern smart technology and can help strengthen surveillance reliability in smart cities for public safety.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Team Group

