Increase your holiday season sales with new Google Product Studio features

As the holiday season approaches, businesses are looking for new ways to stand out, attract customers, and increase their revenue. To help small businesses with this cause Google is offering new features to help merchants enhance their visibility and customer engagement during this critical period.

Allowing businesses to increase holiday season sales thanks to the rollout of Search and Google Maps to Product Studio for managing product imagery. These updates are designed to provide businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the competitive holiday marketplace, enticing shoppers and making it easier to close sales.

Google Search and Google Maps

One of the exciting innovations is the introduction of a small business attribute on Google Search and Google Maps. This new feature allows merchants to identify themselves as small businesses, and products sold by businesses with this attribute will bear a “small business” label.

This makes it easier for shoppers to find and support these businesses, which can be a significant advantage during the holiday season when consumers are actively seeking out unique and personalized gifts. Google’s initiative to support small businesses extends to those using Merchant Center or Business Profile in the U.S., including those using the Google & YouTube app on Shopify. The company is also partnering with Etsy to include eligible sellers, further expanding the reach of this initiative.

In terms of the mechanics of the small business attribute, Google plans to automatically add it to some merchants’ listings based on specific factors. These factors could include the number of products they offer, the number of locations they have, or their web traffic. This automatic addition could help many small businesses gain visibility without having to navigate the complexities of digital marketing.

Google Product Studio

Another significant update is the rollout of Product Studio, a suite of AI tools designed to help merchants create and manage product imagery. One of the standout features of Product Studio is an AI-powered scene generation feature. This tool can help merchants place products into any creative scene, making their product images more appealing and engaging for potential customers.

In addition to this, Product Studio offers prompt ideas, including holiday-themed scenes, to spark inspiration. It also allows merchants to improve resolution or remove distracting backgrounds from their product images, ensuring that their products are displayed in the best possible light.

Shopping Graph

Google is also expanding the type of information shoppers see when they look for businesses on Search. The knowledge panel that appears on certain retailer searches will start showing other helpful shopping information, such as current deals, shipping and return policies, customer service information, and ratings and reviews. This feature can help build trust with customers, as they can see at a glance the key information about a business and its offerings.

Google is making updates to deals and promotions on the Shopping Graph. The Shopping Graph, which understands more than 35 billion listings from across the web, is a vital tool in ensuring shoppers see the latest information about holiday promotions. To take advantage of this, merchants are advised to add their promotions to Merchant Center and review their settings.

How to increase sales during the holiday season

Targeted Marketing and Promotions : Understanding customer preferences and past buying patterns can guide targeted marketing efforts. For example, offering holiday-themed discounts or bundles can attract both new and returning customers. Tailoring email campaigns and social media content to reflect seasonal themes and special offers can also be effective.

: Understanding customer preferences and past buying patterns can guide targeted marketing efforts. For example, offering holiday-themed discounts or bundles can attract both new and returning customers. Tailoring email campaigns and social media content to reflect seasonal themes and special offers can also be effective. Leveraging Social Media and Online Presence : The holiday season is a prime time to engage with customers on social media. Sharing gift ideas, promoting limited-time offers, and using holiday-themed hashtags can increase visibility. Additionally, optimizing the business’s website for holiday shopping, ensuring it’s mobile-friendly, and easy to navigate can enhance customer experience and drive sales.

: The holiday season is a prime time to engage with customers on social media. Sharing gift ideas, promoting limited-time offers, and using holiday-themed hashtags can increase visibility. Additionally, optimizing the business’s website for holiday shopping, ensuring it’s mobile-friendly, and easy to navigate can enhance customer experience and drive sales. Personalization and Customer Experience : Offering personalized services or products can distinguish a small business from larger competitors. This could involve personalized gift recommendations, custom packaging, or thoughtful touches that resonate with the holiday spirit. Exceptional customer service, including flexible return policies and efficient problem resolution, also plays a crucial role.

: Offering personalized services or products can distinguish a small business from larger competitors. This could involve personalized gift recommendations, custom packaging, or thoughtful touches that resonate with the holiday spirit. Exceptional customer service, including flexible return policies and efficient problem resolution, also plays a crucial role. Local Community Engagement : Small businesses can leverage their local community ties by participating in or sponsoring local events, collaborating with other local businesses for cross-promotions, or contributing to local causes. This not only builds goodwill but can also increase brand visibility and loyalty.

: Small businesses can leverage their local community ties by participating in or sponsoring local events, collaborating with other local businesses for cross-promotions, or contributing to local causes. This not only builds goodwill but can also increase brand visibility and loyalty. Inventory and Supply Chain Management : Ensuring that popular items are in stock and can be delivered promptly is crucial. This might involve early planning for inventory based on predictive analysis of holiday trends. Effective supply chain management ensures that businesses can meet customer demand without overstocking.

: Ensuring that popular items are in stock and can be delivered promptly is crucial. This might involve early planning for inventory based on predictive analysis of holiday trends. Effective supply chain management ensures that businesses can meet customer demand without overstocking. Creating a Festive Atmosphere: In physical stores, creating a festive atmosphere through decorations, music, and holiday-themed displays can enhance the shopping experience. This festive environment can be replicated online through website design and interactive elements.

The new features released by Google to help small businesses increase their sales during the holiday season offer a range of opportunities for merchants to enhance their visibility and customer engagement. By making the most of these tools, businesses can increase their holiday season revenue and finish the year on a high note.



