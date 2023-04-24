If you are searching for a new way to commute to work or navigate your city streets, you might be interested in the JoyEriders a new pair of smart in-line electric skates created by Passion Mobility. Check out the quick demonstration video below to learn more about the design and mechanics of the skates equipped with a 150-watt electric motor providing a top speed of 12 mph. On a full charge the electric skates can offer a 12 mile range and feature a rechargeable 24V/3.5-Ah lithium-ion battery that takes approximately three hours to charge from flat to full.

Features of the JoyEriders smart in-line electric skates

– An Innovative e-skates for Urban Commuting : Say goodbye to traffic, delays, and uncertainty

– First motorized skates ever, carry no remote handset at all

– First of its kind sensor fusion technology

– The very unique “Foot gesture” : Simply tapping your feet, you could perform speed control and switch modes

– APP customization settings : Just few clicks away, you are creating your own unique control

Electric skates

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the JoyEriders, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Specifications

Dimensions: L 480 x W 135 x H 280 mm

Wheel size: Front/Rear 3.5 inch

Single net weight: 3 kg

Suit shoe size: 27-33 cm

Max payload: 100 kg

Max range: 20 km

Max speed: 20 kph

Max slope: 8 degrees

Rated Power: 150W X 2

Lithium Ion battery: 24V 3.5Ah (90Wh) X 2

Charger: 29.4V 2A

Charging time: 3 hours

Waterproof rating: IP54

Brake System: Electric Braking

Source : New Atlas : Passion Mobility





