Honda to launch 10 electric motorbikes by 2030

Honda has revealed that it is planning to launch a total of 10 electric motorbikes by 2020. The company has also said that it is looking to increase its annual sales of electric motorbikes to 1 million units a year in the next five years.

They are also looking to sell 3.5 million electric motorbikes a year by 2030 which would account for around 15 percent of their total unit sales.

In order to realize carbon neutrality while accommodating the wide range of customer needs and usage environments unique to motorcycles, Honda continues its initiatives to reduce CO 2 emissions from ICE models, while also developing models compatible with carbon neutral fuels such as gasoline-ethanol blends. To be more specific, in addition to Brazil where flex-fuel (E100)*1 motorcycle models are already available, Honda plans to introduce flex-fuel models in India, as well, one of the major motorcycle markets. The plan is to first introduce flex-fuel (E20) *1 models beginning in 2023, and flex-fuel (E100) models in 2025.

Anticipating market expansion, Honda will introduce electric motorcycles that accommodate a wide range of customer needs. Commuter models and fun models combined, Honda will introduce more than 10 new electric motorcycle models by 2025, with an aim to reach annual electric motorcycle sales of 1 million units within the next five years, and 3.5 million units (approximately 15% of total sales) as of 2030.

