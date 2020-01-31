Improved Volkswagen E-UP EV now available in the UK

The updated Volkswagen E-UP electric vehicle is now available to buy in the UK and prices for this new EV start at £19,695 on the road.

The new VW E-Up comes with a range of 159 miles, this is double the range the car had when it originally launched back in 2014.

Tim O’Donovan, EV Product Marketing Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “We are very pleased to have secured limited stock in the UK for this latest electric version of our popular city car. With a proven electric powertrain, impressive range, and excellent value-for-money the e-up! is a zero-emissions city car that can venture far beyond the city limits.

“Volkswagen is entering the era of the electric ‘People’s Car’. After finding great success with the e-up! and e-Golf we are excited to see the ID.3 arriving on our shores this summer, which will be our first ground-up new electric car based on the MEB platform.“

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen E-UP electric vehicle over at VW at the link below.

