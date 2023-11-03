Improve your running with real-time analytics using CLOMP

Runners looking to improve their running performance might be interested in a new piece of technology called CLOMP. A unique data-driven workout tool that leverages medical-grade sensors to measure muscle oxygen levels, thereby optimizing athletic performance.

This innovative tool is a game-changer for both casual runners and professional athletes, offering a comprehensive suite of features that take workouts to the next level. Featuring a companion application that is available for both iOS and Android devices users can easily analyse data and record their training history for analysis and improvement.

CLOMP

One of the key attributes of CLOMP is its use of medical-grade sensors to measure muscle oxygen levels. These sensors are based on Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS) technology, a cutting-edge technology that is currently in the patent process due to its high level of accuracy. This technology allows CLOMP to precisely calculate the lactate threshold, a critical metric that determines the point at which fatigue sets in. By understanding this threshold, athletes can optimize their training to maximize performance and prevent overexertion, which is a common cause of injuries in sports.

Value early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $259 or £212 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the suggested retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

In addition to muscle oxygen levels and lactate threshold, CLOMP provides real-time analytics on various other performance metrics. These include heart rate, Fat Burn Ratio, Optimum Fat Burn Speed, and fat burn in grams during a workout. These metrics are crucial in determining an athlete’s capabilities at peak performance, rest, and average exertion. Moreover, CLOMP also offers a Diet Mode, which calculates the Optimum Fat Burn Speed based on the chosen run duration. This feature helps athletes optimize their fat burn efficiency, a vital aspect of achieving fitness goals.

Improve your running

CLOMP stands out for its ability to provide customized workout plans based on individual data. The tool uses the data gathered from its sensors and analytics to determine the optimal workout for individual fitness goals. This personalized approach ensures that athletes can achieve their fitness goals effectively and efficiently, whether they are beginners or professionals.

Beyond its high-tech features, CLOMP is also designed with user convenience and data privacy in mind. The tool is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and can work with other sports devices like Android and Apple Watch. This compatibility ensures that athletes can easily access their workout data and plans from their preferred devices. Moreover, all user data is encrypted to ensure privacy, reflecting CLOMP’s commitment to protecting user information.

If the CLOMP campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the CLOMP real-time running analytics to improve your performance project play the promotional video below.

Real-time running analytics

What sets CLOMP apart even further is its provision of expert coaching. The tool is backed by Gerardo Barrios, a certified triathlon coach, and offers 16 different workout goals and training plans. This feature makes CLOMP suitable not only for athletes but also for coaches who want to measure the performance of their athletes and provide them with effective training plans.

In summary, CLOMP is a revolutionary fitness tool that combines medical-grade sensor technology, real-time analytics, personalized workout plans, and expert coaching to help athletes optimize their performance. Whether you are a casual runner, a professional athlete, or a coach, CLOMP offers a comprehensive solution to improve your running and achieve your fitness goals. With its commitment to accuracy, data privacy, and user convenience, CLOMP is poised to redefine the fitness technology landscape.

Source : Indiegogo

