Improve your productivity and focus with the Ticktime Cube

Ticktime Cube is a small yet versatile countdown timer and clock that can be used in several different ways to help improve your productivity and focus. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $40,000 with still 42 days remaining thanks to over 700 backers. The small timer can be used for study, workouts, cooking and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $32 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Time management has always been one of our greatest issue when multi-tasking. How to make every minute worth it? It’s better if you have something small but powerful to help you in your daily routine. Squeeze every ounce of productivity out of every minute of the day you’re working—and still have time for family and friends. Ticktime Cube is your ultimate time manager to boost your efficiency and productivity. Getting interrupted by something else and you have to pause the countdown for a while? No problem! Ticktime Cube can help you with that, just flip it to the front screen, and it will pause the countdown right away. “

Improve your productivity

With the assumption that the Ticktime Cube crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Ticktime Cube helps improve your productivity project play the promotional video below.

“If you’re not familiar with Pomodoro technique, it is a proven method of time management that increases efficiency by using a timer to break work into intervals, typically 25 minutes in length, separated by short breaks. Long press on the fingerprint icon on the number 5 side, and the Pomodoro countdown will start automatically. The timer will notify you to take a short break for 5 minutes every 25 minutes of work so you can stay more focused and boost your efficiency later.”

“Time is ticking, as you can see on the back display. When you’re playing some board games, cubing or any time you want to know how much time you use, just flip it over to the back screen, and it will start to count up automatically.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the helps improve your productivity, jump over to the official Ticktime Cube crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals