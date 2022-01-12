Improve your posture using the Maxtand 2.0 laptop stand desk

If you work for long periods of time at a desk and would like to improve your posture you might be interested in a new ergonomic laptop desk in the form of the second-generation Maxtand. Designed to provide a portable and height adjustable sit stand laptop desk capable of holding your laptop up to 15 inches above your desk at 30 different viewing angles, the Maxtand 2.0 is constructed using aerospace aluminium to help you “relax your spine and refresh your mind.”

Designed by the young team of creatives at NewBee Design the Maxtand 2.0 offers a professional adjustable standing desk that can be used in your car, office or home.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $119 or £88 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Improve your posture

“Maxtand 2.0 is an adjustable standing desk for your laptop. The sturdy structure and practical design enable workers to transform any scene into a comfortable and ergonomic office. Improve learning and working efficiency through good body posture. Across the world, new work-from-home and distance learning routines amid the COVID-19 outbreak have forced many people to work from dining tables and uncomfortable chairs and sofas.”

If the Maxtand 2.0 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Maxtand 2.0 laptop desk project view the promotional video below.

“Sitting all day in the office can be stressful to both your body and mind. A quick switch to standing not only helps you relax the cervical spine and spine a bit but also refreshes your creative mind. Those people — and their strained necks, backs, and eyes — wished they could trade their home environment that is not suitable for work for a comfortable office. Maxtand 2.0 gives you the freedom to have your own standing desk. “

“When you are standing, Maxtand 2.0 offers a natural height for your palms to rest onto the laptop, and your eyes to look at the screen with no strain or tension. Surely, you would sit back after a short break. Does Maxtand 2.0 stop after that? Absolutely not. The adjustability of Maxtand 2.0 provides endless possibilities to fit your work while sitting.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the laptop desk, jump over to the official Maxtand 2.0 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

