Impact Display fanless mini PC with i9-9900T

Impact Display has created a new fanless mini PC designed for industrial applications and equipped with a Fujitsu mini-STX motherboard and a case design to provide passive cooling thanks to a huge heatsink located on the top. Internally the mini PC is capable of accepting up to a Intel Octa-Core Core i9-9900T processor and the entire system measures just 7.5 x 6.0 x 3.0 inches in size.

The IMP-3654-B1-R offers a Display Port and HDMI ports for graphics along with 8 x USBs, 2 x LANs, TPM security module and the ability to install up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, up to 2TB M.2-based SSD as well as an optional WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. The Intel i9-9900T includes 8 cores, 16 threads at 2.10 GHz with built-in Intel UHD Graphics 630 although Turbo Mode may be slightly limited with this board, and if preferred a Core i7, Core i5, or lower-grade CPU up to 35W TDP can be installed.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Impact Display, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Specifications of the motherboard include :

– P/n: Fujitsu German-made D3654-B

– Size: Mini-STX of 5.5”x5.8”

– Chipset: Intel H310 (Q370 Express version featuring USB 3.1 Gen 2 also available)

– Extended LifeCycle Series , min 5 years lifecycle guaranteed, more info

– MTBF : 28.3 years at +40C with 24/7-use

– Temperature rating : up to +50C operating, -25C to +70C storage (chassis data yet TBD)

Source: NotebookCheck : Liliputing

