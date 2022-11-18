IMO Q5 smartphone launched with Tesco Mobile

IMO has announced that they are launching their IMO Q5 smartphone with Tesco Mobile in the UK, the device will be a pay-as-you-go smartphone.

The IMO Q5 will be available with Tesco Mobile PAYG for £79.99 and the handset comes with a 5.5 IPS display with a HD resolution.

The IMO Q5 Midnight Blue offers an attractive and modern design alongside a wide range of great features to fulfil every user. With a 5MP front camera, and 13MP+0.3MP dual rear camera, it can produce stunning and crystal-clear images. The super wide camera angle adds to the desirability of this stylish, affordable device.

Users can access their favourite movies, play their favourite games, and stay connected to social media on the IMO Q5’s amazing 5.5″ HD IPS screen. They can also download and use their favourite social and entertainment applications through the Android 12 Operating System, and super-fast speeds mean that they are never kept waiting.

Here are some of the specifications:

Network: 4G

OS: Android 12

Display: 5.5” HD IPS

Camera: Dual rear camera (13MP + 0.3MP)

Security: IMO Face Unlock

Chipset & CPU: SC9832E, Quad-core 1.4GHz

Memory: 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM / MicroSD slot (up to 128GB)

Battery: 2500 mAh

Other features: Wi-Fi, MP3, Bluetooth, FM Radio

You can find out more details about the new OMO Q5 smartphone over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source IMO





