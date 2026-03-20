iOS 26.4 RC Fixes iPhone Typing Lag and Adds 8 New Emoji

Apple’s iOS 26.4 RC update introduces a comprehensive array of enhancements aimed at refining the user experience, improving accessibility, and strengthening integration across its ecosystem. With features ranging from AI-powered tools in Apple Music to subtle yet impactful design updates, this release focuses on making interactions with Apple devices more seamless and intuitive. Below is a detailed breakdown of the key features and improvements included in this update. The video below from HotShotTek gives us more details about the new iOS 26.4 Release Candidate and its features.

Apple Music: Smarter, More Intuitive Features

Apple Music takes a significant step forward with the introduction of AI-driven personalization tools. These tools allow users to create playlists based on tailored prompts, making music discovery more engaging and efficient. Additionally, enhanced album artwork now syncs dynamically with the currently playing track, delivering a visually immersive listening experience.

Other notable updates to Apple Music include:

Concert ticket integration , allowing users to browse event details and purchase tickets directly within the app.

, allowing users to browse event details and purchase tickets directly within the app. A streamlined option to transfer playlists from third-party music services , making sure a smooth transition for new users.

, making sure a smooth transition for new users. The ability to add songs to multiple playlists simultaneously simplifies playlist management and organization.

These updates collectively enhance the functionality and usability of Apple Music, catering to both casual listeners and dedicated music enthusiasts.

Refined UI and Design Updates

The iOS 26.4 RC update introduces subtle yet impactful design changes that enhance the visual and functional appeal of Apple’s ecosystem. These updates include:

Liquid glass animations on the homepage create a smoother and more fluid interface for users.

on the homepage create a smoother and more fluid interface for users. An updated profile UI for Apple services like iCloud and Apple Music, fostering a cohesive and modern design language.

A new ambient sounds widget, offering quick access to calming audio for relaxation or focus sessions without requiring an Apple Music subscription.

These refinements not only improve the aesthetic appeal of the interface but also contribute to a more intuitive and enjoyable user experience.

Enhanced Keyboard and Messaging Features

The keyboard in iOS 26.4 RC has been upgraded to improve typing accuracy, reducing errors and providing a smoother experience for users. In addition, iMessage now includes a new encryption indicator within conversations, offering clear confirmation of secure communication. This feature enhances privacy and ensures users can easily identify when their messages are protected.

New Customization Options: Wallpapers and Emojis

Customization options receive a boost with this update, allowing users to personalize their devices more effectively. Key additions include:

The ability to uninstall pre-installed wallpapers , freeing up storage space and offering greater control over device aesthetics.

, freeing up storage space and offering greater control over device aesthetics. A fresh set of emojis, including a killer whale, Bigfoot, and a treasure chest, allowing more creative and expressive communication.

These features cater to users who value individuality and creative expression in their digital interactions.

Health and Camera Enhancements

The Health app now offers improved sleep tracking metrics for Apple Watch users, providing deeper insights into sleep patterns and overall wellness. For photography enthusiasts, the camera introduces new sound recording modes, including spatial audio, stereo, and mono, along with a wind noise reduction feature. These updates significantly enhance the quality of video recordings, making sure better audio clarity in various environments.

Accessibility and System Improvements

Accessibility receives meaningful upgrades in iOS 26.4 RC, including a new “Reduce Transparency” option that minimizes animations for users who prefer a simpler interface. Additionally, cross-device file searching becomes more efficient with a new iCloud toggle, allowing seamless access to files across all Apple devices. These improvements demonstrate Apple’s commitment to inclusivity and user convenience.

CarPlay and App Store Refinements

CarPlay benefits from minor UI improvements, enhancing the in-car experience without introducing major new features. Meanwhile, the App Store has undergone subtle design updates, making navigation more intuitive and user-friendly. These refinements ensure smoother interactions for users across both platforms.

Additional Updates

Several smaller yet noteworthy changes are also included in the iOS 26.4 RC update:

An updated Freeform app icon , giving the app a refreshed and modern look.

, giving the app a refreshed and modern look. A Google Maps 3D view update, offering detailed visualizations of urban landscapes for improved navigation and exploration.

These updates, while less prominent, contribute to the overall polish and functionality of the operating system.

Why the iOS 26.4 RC Update Matters

The iOS 26.4 RC update delivers a well-rounded package of enhancements, focusing on personalization, accessibility, and seamless integration. Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a productivity-driven user, or someone who values customization, this update offers something for everyone. From AI-powered playlist creation in Apple Music to enhanced sleep tracking and refined UI elements, iOS 26.4 RC ensures a smoother, more intuitive user experience. These improvements reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to innovation and user satisfaction, making this update a valuable addition to the iOS ecosystem.

Source: HotshotTek



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