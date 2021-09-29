IKEA and Sonos create new SYMFONISK table lamp speaker

IKEA and Sonos have joined forces to create a new table lamp speaker names the SYMFONISK building on the original device which launched back in 2019. The new version of the SYMFONISK table lamp speaker offers users an improved sound experience and features an updated customizable design and supports connections to over 100 streaming services.

The new speaker lamp will be available to purchase next month from October 2021 and will be available in IKEA stores and on IKEA.com, in North America and selected markets in Europe before it reaches all IKEA markets next year. Stjepan Begic, product owner at IKEA of Sweden explains a little more about their latest creation.

“IKEA and Sonos recognise the importance of light and sound, and its positive effect on life at home. Both are powerful mood boosters and deeply personal, with most people having their own preferences in terms of volume, brightness, type, and genre. Once again, the new SYMFONISK table lamp speaker combines the functionality of a smart lamp with a smart speaker but has been further developed with regards to both sound and design.”

“Since launching the first SYMFONISK speaker, we learned a lot about how and where they are being used. For example, a lot of people use the lamp speaker on a nightstand, which led us to create a new, slightly smaller lamp base. We’re now also offering customers more design choices, making the lamp speaker a better fit for their individual homes”, says Stjepan Begic, product owner at IKEA of Sweden. “By integrating a speaker into a table lamp, we can save space, decrease clutter, and create atmosphere with both light and sound.”

Source : IKEA

